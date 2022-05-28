Catholic Church, Ranfurly

Ranfurly Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Central Otago, New Zealand. 12 March 2022.

As we headed out of town in the evening we found a gorgeous Catholic Church on the edge of town. We stopped and spent ages wandering around the church, admiring the beauty of the building and taking photos. As the sun sunk lower the light was really nice, making the church look even more lovely!

Click on any photo to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)