The Art of Love

In need of spiritual and mental refreshment today I searched Bishop Jake’s blog for “life is messy” knowing I’d get results to go with photos I’d already selected; the two photos below were taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 07 May 2022.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

“Life is messy. Everybody is imperfect. And we are all in this together. Love is how we’ll make this planet livable. And wisdom is the art of loving. The art of navigating the messy place that is human life”

from: Navigating Lifes Messy Places ~11 Feb 2022

“Life will inevitably have its ups and downs. It is beautiful and good, terrible and cruel. Our souls will sing and our hearts will break. Wisdom is the art of embracing it all by bringing love to it. By bringing ourselves to it wholeheartedly. No matter what.”

from: The Soul Work We Need ~18 Feb 2022

“Jake is the Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Western Louisiana. In his writings he helps readers see God in the ordinary, often messy places of their lives. Before his ordination, he taught philosophy at Jacksonville University. Already then he loved walking with others as they wrestled with life’s big questions and sought meaning in their lives. Jake and his wife Joy have three adult children, three grandchildren, and a rescue dog named Gracie.” ~from Jake’s website home page~

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)