Five Years | Exploring Colour

Five years ago today, on 23 May, I started my blog with a brief and plain post, then launched out into the WP blogger-sphere to see what it’s all about. I didn’t have a clue! In this first session I happened to meet an Irish poet then working as pattern-maker in Paris, Damien B. Donnelly.
I’d named my blog the first thing that popped into my head.. Exploring Colour and Damien’s blog was bursting with colour! ~full of vibrant photos, colourful concepts and imaginative poetry. Later I found he excelled in colour language, encouraging me with some really helpful advice completely framed in terms of colour. I was blown away!
My first post was deleted ages ago but the second was also published that first day, a repost of a poem+photo from Damien’s blog. On 24 May, I reposted another poem+photo from his blog. And I’ve reposted many since.
In that last week of May I also did two posts about a colourful art exhibition I’d seen with Nigel the previous weekend at Dunedin Public Art Gallery. I’m grateful now to have good information about that exhibition, it had a huge impact on me. It’s also clear Damien’s creativity was a revelation and launched me on a journey into colour that’s continued till today.
I’m very fond of those very first four blog-posts from May 2017. I didn’t expect to become a long-term blogger. On the contrary, my only thought was to do a month of blogging to see how it’s done and then start a blog for Nigel’s business. That happened eventually but my personal blogging quickly became a source of genuine joy, both visiting and learning from other bloggers as well as taking photos and writing my own posts.. like entering a whole new world!
To you who read this, who follow my blog, you’re greatly appreciated.. thank you! As you know, I usually try to capture the beauty I see, as is. But occasionally I play in the photo editor for a fun result..
These photos were taken in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 07 May (autumn). Here’s a gorgeous pentstemon I found in the upper gardens.
Thank you all for your likes, comments, friendship and support. Many of you inspire and teach me through your own wonderful blogs.. you know who you are. Y’all are fantastic! ~love from Liz
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Happy Blog Anniversary, Liz. Your blog has long been a source of inspiration and support for me and five years of work reflects a lot of creative effort and persistence on your part. We’ve worked together on a number of different posts and even a few little series over the years and I am always happy to see what is happening in a radically diferent part of the world. Thanks to you also, I came into contact with Damien and even managed to meet up with him in Paris, before he returned to Ireland. It is a crazy world when someone from New Zealand helps an American link up with an Irishman living in Paris. That’s one of the real benefits of the virtual communities that our blogs allow us to create, making friendships that might otherwise not be possible. Thanks, Liz.
Wow Mike! I love you were able to meet up with Damien in Paris and how you’ve also kept up with the whirlwind of activity in Ireland, which is no mean feat! I can’t recall how you and I found each other but you were already well established so I’m guessing I found you via one of the nature blogs. It’s a fun learning experience to visit your awesome blog and it’s been great sharing little projects and exploring new things like watercolour.. you always keep me on my toes! The odd occasion when I might’ve lost steam your encouragement and enthusiasm helped me stay on track so I’m really glad we met pretty soon after I began! A huge “Thank You” to you Mike 🙂
Happy 5th Blogiversary, Liz. It’s been fun seeing all the beauty of your part of the planet and enjoying our reversed seasons with you. I’ll likely never get to visit New Zealand apart from vicariously through your posts.
Thanks Steve.. I hope somehow, someday you’ll make it to NZ! It’s nice to adios your least-liked season, then arrive here to one you like better! Blogiversary’s the perfect word, I didn’t think of that 🙂
I can’t take credit for the word as I’ve had it said to me but it does fit the occasion. 🙂
Perfectly! ~and I’ve already used it in a tweet 😀
Wow, five years!? Congrats! I enjoy vicariously visiting NZ and tagging along on your trips & explorations, RPT
The five years has flown so quickly Robert, where did all that time go! I love that you visit Exploring Colour and always enjoy the engaging variety of posts I find at your wonderful blog!
Thank you Liz, it is hard to believe how fast times fly by!
Congratulations! You’re clearly still having fun, and I’ve had great fun learning about your quite different world from your blog. I’m looking forward to what’s yet to come from your ‘other side’ of the world!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much Linda for your welcome visits to Exploring Colour and also for the wonderful colour I’ve enjoyed at your blog, and lots of learning! Inspirational.
Congratulations and happy anniversary!!
Thanks for often popping in! 🙂
I’m so glad you started your blog back then and that I discovered it along the way🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s gorgeous.. thank you!
