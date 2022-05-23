Five Years | Exploring Colour

Five years ago today, on 23 May, I started my blog with a brief and plain post, then launched out into the WP blogger-sphere to see what it’s all about. I didn’t have a clue! In this first session I happened to meet an Irish poet then working as pattern-maker in Paris, Damien B. Donnelly.

I’d named my blog the first thing that popped into my head.. Exploring Colour and Damien’s blog was bursting with colour! ~full of vibrant photos, colourful concepts and imaginative poetry. Later I found he excelled in colour language, encouraging me with some really helpful advice completely framed in terms of colour. I was blown away!

My first post was deleted ages ago but the second was also published that first day, a repost of a poem+photo from Damien’s blog. On 24 May, I reposted another poem+photo from his blog. And I’ve reposted many since.

In that last week of May I also did two posts about a colourful art exhibition I’d seen with Nigel the previous weekend at Dunedin Public Art Gallery. I’m grateful now to have good information about that exhibition, it had a huge impact on me. It’s also clear Damien’s creativity was a revelation and launched me on a journey into colour that’s continued till today.

I’m very fond of those very first four blog-posts from May 2017. I didn’t expect to become a long-term blogger. On the contrary, my only thought was to do a month of blogging to see how it’s done and then start a blog for Nigel’s business. That happened eventually but my personal blogging quickly became a source of genuine joy, both visiting and learning from other bloggers as well as taking photos and writing my own posts.. like entering a whole new world!

To you who read this, who follow my blog, you’re greatly appreciated.. thank you! As you know, I usually try to capture the beauty I see, as is. But occasionally I play in the photo editor for a fun result..

These photos were taken in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 07 May (autumn). Here’s a gorgeous pentstemon I found in the upper gardens.

Thank you all for your likes, comments, friendship and support. Many of you inspire and teach me through your own wonderful blogs.. you know who you are. Y’all are fantastic! ~love from Liz

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)