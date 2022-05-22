Red | Blue | Green

Roaming streets in the Central Otago town of Ranfurly on a beautiful autumn day was a pleasure and I had my camera ready to hand. I was filling in time while Nigel was busy out-of-town on a client site visit. There were plenty of interesting fruits and berries, and eye-catching colours. This is the same day that I found the Golden Clematis and the Rosy Red Apples. New Zealand. 13 March 2022.

RED | rowan or Sorbus sp.

BLUE | blue conifer tree

RED | red crabapples

RED | crabapples

BLUE | blue conifer tree

GREEN | acorns

GREEN | acorns

RED | rowan or Sorbus sp.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

  1. I knew a woman whose heritage was English, and whose last name was “Rowan.” I suspect there could have been a connection between the family name and the plant.

