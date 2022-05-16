Golden clematis always stops me in my tracks. I found this not far from our motel in Ranfurly, Central Otago on 13 March, New Zealand. Early autumn. I think it must be Clematis tangutica, from central temperate Asia. If anyone wants more info this North Carolina .edu site has a page.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)