Golden Clematis

Golden clematis always stops me in my tracks. I found this not far from our motel in Ranfurly, Central Otago on 13 March, New Zealand. Early autumn. I think it must be Clematis tangutica, from central temperate Asia. If anyone wants more info this North Carolina .edu site has a page.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

2 thoughts on “Golden Clematis

Add yours

  2. I wouldn’t have recognized the yellow flowers as clematis, but the seed heads certainly do resemble those of our natives. One of ours carries the name ‘old man’s beard’ because of that lovely fluffiness.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: