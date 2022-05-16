Golden clematis always stops me in my tracks. I found this not far from our motel in Ranfurly, Central Otago on 13 March, New Zealand. Early autumn. I think it must be Clematis tangutica, from central temperate Asia. If anyone wants more info this North Carolina .edu site has a page.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
C. tangutica it is – beautiful!
I wouldn’t have recognized the yellow flowers as clematis, but the seed heads certainly do resemble those of our natives. One of ours carries the name ‘old man’s beard’ because of that lovely fluffiness.
