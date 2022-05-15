North Branch of the Waianakarua River, below Glencoe Campsite. 13 April 2022.

~near the small settlement of Herbert. Waitaki, East Otago. New Zealand.

We were en route home and didn’t have much time but after driving some rural roads and then a rough forest road we made it to the campsite. I was having a wander when I saw a walking track and heard the river below, the volume such that I thought we’d better check it out! Called Nigel over and we walked down the bush track together, coming out at this gorgeous river with very clear water.

View upstream.

There was only us.

So clear! a view through to the stones.

Looking downstream.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

Further Info

Website +topographic map link: Glencoe Campsite

According to Wikipedia: “The son of Burt Munro, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins in the film “The World’s Fastest Indian”, resides in Waianakarua and has Burt’s (now famous) motorcycle among his possessions.

~nb: I’ve published several posts about Burt Munro and his motorcycles/streamliners.