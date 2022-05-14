Last night I made a start on tidying my Gmail account (it’ll be a long process). In a folder of ‘Keepsakes’ I found a message Nigel sent me, 31 March 2010. Attached was a morning moon shot taken where we lived back then, in the alpine tourist resort of Queenstown. I found I still like the photo very much so I tried various ways of editing it, eventually keeping two. One is fairly faithful to the original and the other is certainly not! Queenstown, New Zealand.

One.. genuine, and

one not so genuine ..

I have a very favourite moon song, found on a fellow NZers blog and I’ll share the actual blog-post because I always go there to listen, well down the post, a Youtube video, and lyrics are included in the post. “The Moon and Saint Christopher”, sung by Mary Black, written by Mary Chapin Carpenter. Here’s the link. So beautiful!

Text / photo-editing by Liz, original photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)