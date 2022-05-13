Odd Bods

Odd-bod plants from Queens Park conservatory in Invercargill, Southland.
1. multi-coloured foliage
2-3. Anthuriums
4. Coffea arabica or coffee tree

~taken 11 May 2022. New Zealand

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

One thought on “Odd Bods

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: