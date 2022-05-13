Odd-bod plants from Queens Park conservatory in Invercargill, Southland.
1. multi-coloured foliage
2-3. Anthuriums
4. Coffea arabica or coffee tree
~taken 11 May 2022. New Zealand
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Odd bods brought to mind odds bodkins, a phrase I haven’t thought of in ages. Is ‘odd bods’ a New Zealand phrase, or your own contraction of ‘odd bodies’?
