Magnificent Mahonia

This Mahonia looked glorious when we visited Queens Park in Invercargill, Southland on Wed 11 May. I don’t remember noticing before that yellow flowers and blue berries appear in same bunches at the same time. I think individual flower stems must fall downward after pollination and then form berries ~just judging from what appeared to be going on with this tree. Happy to be corrected if any of my readers know more about the process.. I’m just wondering!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)