Great Looking

Amazon Lily, Eucharis grandiflora. Gorgeous! And fragrant. In the conservatory at Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland. Yesterday, 11 May. New Zealand.

The pots were on the wet floor and the flowers droop down so I had to get a knee on the floor to be low enough to take the first photo with a view into the flower.

If you’d like to read more about the plant, the most interesting article I came across was from the Sydney Morning Herald which explained the scientific name as ‘a compound of the Greek words for “good” and “attraction”, more usefully translated as “great-looking.”’

Article: Consider the Eucharis(t): an aptly named flower to dress up your Easter

~from Central/South America

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

