Lowcountry Dreaming ~2

At Dunedin Botanic Garden on 07 May we wandered around the pond where we found lovely irises in bloom, adding blue accents among the autumn colours presented by other flora. Again I was reminded of the many iris photo posts published by Ted & Ellen Jennings from the Lowcountry in South Carolina.

Here’s a 2018 photo-post by Ted that illustrates what I mean.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Irises and autumn colour

~from a pond at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)