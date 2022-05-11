Lowcountry Dreaming ~2

At Dunedin Botanic Garden on 07 May we wandered around the pond where we found lovely irises in bloom, adding blue accents among the autumn colours presented by other flora. Again I was reminded of the many iris photo posts published by Ted & Ellen Jennings from the Lowcountry in South Carolina.

Here’s a 2018 photo-post by Ted that illustrates what I mean.

Irises and autumn colour

~from a pond at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand

  1. It is so interesting to see your Iris with the autumn backdrop, Liz! The red lacy Japanese Maple leaves are a nice complement.

    Thanks for sharing our Iris posts, another flower that is hard to pass by without photographing! Ted says he doesn’t like shooting flowers, but his history says otherwise 🤣

