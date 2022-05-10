Lowcountry Dreaming ~1

This and my next post are inspired by Ted & Ellen Jennings who live in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. I’ve learned so much about their local plants and wildlife by following their blogs – they’re both photographers and each have their own blog. As soon as I saw these sunflowers at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 07 May I thought of the Jennings’ photos of sunflowers. I had a quick look at Ellen’s blog and found a fabulous post of a sunflower labyrinth albeit a different species.. swamp sunflower or Helianthus angustifolius. The photos below are the giant sunflower or Helianthus giganteus. ‘Giant’ refers to overall plant size rather than flower size. I understand H. giganteus also occurs in SC.
In fact I read this interesting paragraph about sunflowers:
Giant sunflower is one of seventy species of sunflowers that belong to the daisy family, all but three of which are native to North America. The name sunflower is usually associated with the large flowered seed producing annual that is grown for its edible kernels, but in fact, most species are perennials. The Latin name Helianthus is from Greek and joins helios (sun) and anthos (flower), and is a reference to the sun-like appearance of the annual sunflower. ~from this online page
Giant Sunflower
These blogs are both first-class:
Ellen Jennings: Passing By Photo
Ted Jennings: TPJ Photography
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Thanks for sharing the info about Ted and Ellen and for highlighting the sunflowers. I follow both of their blogs and interact regularly with them. It is always interesting to see how the flora and fauna of the Low Country is reflected differently in Ted’s vs Ellen’s photos. Although the Jennings and I live on the East Coast of the United States, the habitats in which we take photos and the subjects themselves are often quite different, albeit some overlap.
You all provide a treasure trove of material that adds so much more richness to my discoveries at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. I’m immensely grateful for the dedication y’all have for this passion to record the various flora and fauna you have access to, and to make such *beautiful* contributions! Thank you!
Sunflowers always make me smile, Liz, a good start for my day! How nice for you to have them in autumn.
Thanks for the shout-out 😃
I showed Nigel your post of the sunflower labyrinth.. it’s amazing! I’d dearly love to wander through it when all the flowers are blooming. We’re both very taken with the Latin quote, “It is solved by walking”. 🙂
I saw my first large field of sunflowers yesterday; summer’s not only coming, it’s here.
That must’ve been a very cheerful sight for you!
