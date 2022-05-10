Lowcountry Dreaming ~1

This and my next post are inspired by Ted & Ellen Jennings who live in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. I’ve learned so much about their local plants and wildlife by following their blogs – they’re both photographers and each have their own blog. As soon as I saw these sunflowers at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 07 May I thought of the Jennings’ photos of sunflowers. I had a quick look at Ellen’s blog and found a fabulous post of a sunflower labyrinth albeit a different species.. swamp sunflower or Helianthus angustifolius. The photos below are the giant sunflower or Helianthus giganteus. ‘Giant’ refers to overall plant size rather than flower size. I understand H. giganteus also occurs in SC.

In fact I read this interesting paragraph about sunflowers:

Giant sunflower is one of seventy species of sunflowers that belong to the daisy family, all but three of which are native to North America. The name sunflower is usually associated with the large flowered seed producing annual that is grown for its edible kernels, but in fact, most species are perennials. The Latin name Helianthus is from Greek and joins helios (sun) and anthos (flower), and is a reference to the sun-like appearance of the annual sunflower. ~from this online page

Giant Sunflower

These blogs are both first-class:

Ellen Jennings: Passing By Photo

Ted Jennings: TPJ Photography

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)