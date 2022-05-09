Autumn Delivery

This Australian tree has the cutest, scented yellow flowers and produces a very neat package of seeds for autumn (judging by this pod which is the first I’ve seen). Another plant for which I’ve previously posted flower photos, then revisited on 07 May to see what became of them. This particular tree is just small and I was excited to find it’d produced a single seed pod, and perfectly timed for my arrival!

This tree is closely related to the Pittosporum genus (there’s plenty of Pittosporum species in NZ!)

Australian Frangipani

Photos taken in the Australia Collection, Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

Hymenosporum flavum

Here’s one flowering, 18 Jan 2022. I remember the first time I saw flowers of this plant, they reminded me of star jasmine.. just knew they’d be scented! Pretty shade of yellow too.

And this, taken toward the end of 2020, probably IS the first one I ever saw.

Just today I saw a blogpost from 2021 with great photos of this tree flowering in Balboa Park, San Diego. The writer calls it ‘Sweetshade’ – nice name!

If you have a few minutes to spare you might like to see the post. It covers a variety of trees that flower in Balboa Park in May starting with the peerless Jacaranda tree and includes many other favourites of mine. I was surprised how many of the plants are Australian. Fyi the Sweetshade or Hymenosporum flavum is the 4th featured plant as you scroll down the page.

Here’s a description of the Sweetshade quoted in the blog ~caught my eye:

“During May and June it is covered with very pretty small yellow blossoms that are delightfully fragrant… The foliage is a beautiful glossy green, and seems to shed the dust so that the tree has always a clean appearance even during our dry summer”

Goes on to say.. This description, from 1923, was courtesy of former Balboa Park Superintendent John Morley. Morley held the post from 1911-1939.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)