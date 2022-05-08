Further to my recent post Only An Onion featuring photos taken 18 Jan, I’ve seen Allium pskemense again during a wander through the rock garden yesterday, at Dunedin Botanic Garden. It looks as elegant and stately as ever despite the inevitable changes that’ve accompanied our transition into autumn. New Zealand. ~looking at my photo and thinking about a title for this post, I was reminded of the song Against All Odds (Take a look at me now) /Phil Collins.

So take a look at me now, oh there’s just an empty space

And there’s nothin’ left here to remind me

Just the memory of your face

Allium pskemense can rest assured that we’ll be back next summer 🙂

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour 2022