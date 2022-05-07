Bright Spots

Suddenly came across bright spots of colour as we walked back to our car in the top area at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. These big, bright orange toadstools, were a wonderful surprise.. in a large, grassy, open area where daffodils bloom in spring. First two photos by me and the second two by Nigel. Photos taken this afternoon.

A bright toadstool which nature’s seen fit to further embellish.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

One thought on “Bright Spots

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: