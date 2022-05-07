Suddenly came across bright spots of colour as we walked back to our car in the top area at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. These big, bright orange toadstools, were a wonderful surprise.. in a large, grassy, open area where daffodils bloom in spring. First two photos by me and the second two by Nigel. Photos taken this afternoon.

A bright toadstool which nature’s seen fit to further embellish.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)