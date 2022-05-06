Only An Onion

Only An Onion.. Allium pskemense. In the rock garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden, 18 Jan 2022. New Zealand. According to the plant label, this onion is from Central Asia.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

One thought on “Only An Onion

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: