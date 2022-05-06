Only An Onion.. Allium pskemense. In the rock garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden, 18 Jan 2022. New Zealand. According to the plant label, this onion is from Central Asia.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
When I was a kid, I called onions ‘unyums.’ I still think the word applies.
