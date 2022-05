I’ve known ordinary hydrangeas since I was a child but oakleaf hydrangeas were unknown to me till a few years ago. I love them! We found this one in a pocket park near the railway line in Gore on 30 April. In the second pic you can also see the plant, beyond Nigel. Gore, Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)