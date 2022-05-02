Malus trilobata

Yesterday I shared how I solved the name of this tree we found on Saturday in a public park in Gore. Here’s the photos I took while we were looking at it, I hope you get a sense of our joy and wonder at finding this beautiful tree that, at the time, was a mystery to us! Gore, Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

~photos taken Saturday 30 April 2022 (autumn in New Zealand)

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)