My favourite geranium flower, Rozanne, is so beautiful! To date she’s never inhabited a garden of mine but I’ve admired her at garden centres. This afternoon I was delighted to find her beautiful blooms adorning a traffic island in Gore.. I was able to photograph them from the pedestrian crossing.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand.

~Auckland Botanic Garden has a webpage about Geranium Rozanne.

But rest assured my photos aren’t a patch on the gorgeous photos of Rozanne that Ann Mackay took in her Suffolk garden in 2021 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)