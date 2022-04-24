Japanese Anemones Japanese anemone or windflower. Bannerman Park, Gore. 18 April. Southland, New Zealand. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Japanese Anemones” Add yours These are exquisite, Liz. They would blend extremely well with Ann’s white daffodils from a few weeks ago you used for your Easter post. LikeLike Reply Delightful LikeLike Reply Yes, beautiful LikeLike Reply Beautiful – I like the white ones best. 🙂 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email. Δ
These are exquisite, Liz. They would blend extremely well with Ann’s white daffodils from a few weeks ago you used for your Easter post.
Delightful
Yes, beautiful
Beautiful – I like the white ones best. 🙂
