Bannerman Park Red

We had a brief walk in Bannerman Park at Gore on 18 April and some of the red autumn foliage colours caught my eye. Here’s a selection of four photos taken during that little visit. It looks like I’ve got two photos each from two different maples. Gore, Southland. New Zealand.

I was fascinated by the different colours in the foliage of this first photo. Wonderful contrast between the bright red and the metallic purple/blue/green of the contrasting foliage 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

