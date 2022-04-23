Bannerman Park Red

We had a brief walk in Bannerman Park at Gore on 18 April and some of the red autumn foliage colours caught my eye. Here’s a selection of four photos taken during that little visit. It looks like I’ve got two photos each from two different maples. Gore, Southland. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

I was fascinated by the different colours in the foliage of this first photo. Wonderful contrast between the bright red and the metallic purple/blue/green of the contrasting foliage 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)