Waikoikoi Moon

Driving home after a longish local joy-trip this evening, we were stunned to see a big orange moon rising over the brow of a hill. Nigel instantly pulled over into a side road so we could enjoy seeing it rise over the ridge. My camera on auto didn’t do well but I’ve jazzed the shots up in the photo editor, focussing on getting the moon the right orange colour, and the right mood. Waikoikoi, West Otago, New Zealand.

~for anyone interested I use a free photo editor called paint.net and I adjusted Levels and then Hue/Saturation. In the originals the landscape was nearly grey and the moon was mostly white with some yellow whereas the moon we’d seen was an orange cheese colour.

It was super special to see this moon because at home we’re too close to the Blue Mountains to see the early rising (when we arrived home it still hadn’t made it above the Blue Mountains).

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)