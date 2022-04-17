Easter Meditation

This is a meditation for Easter that I’ve put together using four photos and words beginning with the letter ‘L’. The first two photos are mine, the third arrived in my twitter feed yesterday, the last was in Ann Mackay’s blogpost last Sunday NZ-time. Photos by others are used here with their permission.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Life-giving

Three rocky forms on a distant hill in the Otago high country near Middlemarch, New Zealand. ~Liz.

Love

Church gate, Ranfurly, Central Otago, New Zealand. ~Liz.

Loss, Longing, Lament

Fungus Icicles/Hericium clathroides ~by Sally Bain, New Zealand. Twitter: @sallyrella

Life, Living

From Not Yellow: White Daffodils ~by Ann Mackay, UK. Twitter: @AnnMackay

Text by Liz, photos as credited in my text; Exploring Colour (2022)