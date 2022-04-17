Easter Meditation

This is a meditation for Easter that I’ve put together using four photos and words beginning with the letter ‘L’. The first two photos are mine, the third arrived in my twitter feed yesterday, the last was in Ann Mackay’s blogpost last Sunday NZ-time. Photos by others are used here with their permission.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Life-giving
Three rocky forms on a distant hill in the Otago high country near Middlemarch, New Zealand. ~Liz.
Love
Church gate, Ranfurly, Central Otago, New Zealand. ~Liz.
Loss, Longing, Lament
Fungus Icicles/Hericium clathroides ~by Sally Bain, New Zealand. Twitter: @sallyrella
Life, Living
From Not Yellow: White Daffodils ~by Ann Mackay, UK. Twitter: @AnnMackay
Text by Liz, photos as credited in my text; Exploring Colour (2022)
This L for Lovely, lovely Liz. Easter is certainly a perfect time for reflection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah kind Kay, that made me smile! Thank you and have a lovely Easter, what fab weather we have!
LikeLike
Happy Easter 🐇🐰🥚🕯🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Easter Cindy! Thank you.
LikeLike
Happy Easter to you and Nigel, Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And to you Linda! Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person