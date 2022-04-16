Cattle Stop on a back road in the Otago high country between Middlemarch and Macraes. The boundary sign defines the Waitaki District side vs Dunedin City side. I took these on April 13 when our car trip back involved a deviation from the usual route that we take when we return home from the east coast via Middlemarch. New Zealand.

For those of you who encounter these devices, what term do you use for them?

We may sometimes use ‘Cattle Grid’ but Cattle Stop or Cattlestop appear to be most used. I had a bit of a laugh when I found a NZ Company that specialises in Cattlestops: “Stops cattle in their tracks & lasts the distance…”

And this: “Smooth to drive over, no rattling but some noise so you can hear those unexpected guests” ~HA! I like the gentle humour, Kiwi Cattlestops. 😀

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)