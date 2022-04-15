Whisky Gully Creek

This was our first walk into the Whisky Gully entry to the Blue Mountains today, just up the road from home in Tapanui. Delightful! Here’s two of my first pics, taken near the start of the track.. Whisky Gully Creek. Good Friday, afternoon, 15 April. West Otago, New Zealand.

I was standing on a simple little footbridge when I took these.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

7 thoughts on “Whisky Gully Creek

  4. This little stream and the surrounding forest remind me of the places where I have been hiking recently. There is something really therapeutic for me about the sound of rushing water. Your shots, Liz, do a great job in capturing the “feel” of the location.

    1. What a lovely thing for you to say, thank you Mike! We were both thrilled with our walk and the accompanying sound of the stream was really special. For the length that we walked today, we had the sound of the stream all the way 🙂

