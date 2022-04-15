This was our first walk into the Whisky Gully entry to the Blue Mountains today, just up the road from home in Tapanui. Delightful! Here’s two of my first pics, taken near the start of the track.. Whisky Gully Creek. Good Friday, afternoon, 15 April. West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on either photo to enlarge.
I was standing on a simple little footbridge when I took these.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Delightful
LikeLike
So, so different from our bayous ~ and wonderfully attractive!
LikeLike
These are really beautiful shots, Liz!
LikeLike
This little stream and the surrounding forest remind me of the places where I have been hiking recently. There is something really therapeutic for me about the sound of rushing water. Your shots, Liz, do a great job in capturing the “feel” of the location.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a lovely thing for you to say, thank you Mike! We were both thrilled with our walk and the accompanying sound of the stream was really special. For the length that we walked today, we had the sound of the stream all the way 🙂
LikeLike
Just lovely, Liz. What a peaceful place to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was a real treat Tracy. Even as the track climbed higher above the creek we were still walking in the same direction with it, and enjoyed hearing its constant gurgles!
LikeLiked by 1 person