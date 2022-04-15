This was our first walk into the Whisky Gully entry to the Blue Mountains today, just up the road from home in Tapanui. Delightful! Here’s two of my first pics, taken near the start of the track.. Whisky Gully Creek. Good Friday, afternoon, 15 April. West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

I was standing on a simple little footbridge when I took these.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)