Good Friday, Autumn

As I write, it is Good Friday in New Zealand. In fact, it’s a good Good Friday! My first photo, of a colourful maple, was taken just over the road from where we live this morning. The day started off so quiet, with no traffic or trucks going past our cottage as would happen at the start of a normal working day. The weather is very fine with a beautiful blue sky and bright sunshine. Tapanui, West Otago.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

As we returned home from East Otago on 13 April, driving through Milton in the late afternoon, I noticed these autumn trees down a side street. Nigel doubled back around the block so I could get my photo.

Earlier in the day on the 13th we’d come through Palmerston over in East Otago, and admired St James Presbyterian Church.. looking so beautiful! ~after a period of work on the church. At the church website you can see how the church looked previously.

“Designed by prominent Dunedin architect David Ross, and built from local Waihemo stone, St James Church was opened on Sunday 3rd December 1876.”

I hope you have a Blessed Easter. ~best wishes, Liz

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)