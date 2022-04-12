Forum Cafe is in the town of Milton, a busy working town with the main highway running through the centre of town and lots of big trucks travelling through. Happily Milton has a lovely cafe with friendly staff and walls covered in bright murals. We’ve taken to breaking our journey there when going to Dunedin or Waitaki. A talented local woman does a lot of large mural art in Milton, always bright and cheerful. I took these photos this afternoon while we were in the cafe. 🙂

Clutha District, Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)