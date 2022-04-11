Pink Autumn

Pink isn’t a colour that I associate with autumn but not long ago I posted photos of showy pink Eucalyptus flowers and now Euonymous have their wonderful pink seedpods.. with orange berries! They’re a delight and I often think of them as tiny pink pumpkins 😀

These photos were taken by Nigel when we went for a local walk yesterday evening. The Euonymous is growing wild by a farm gate outside of town, and I loved finding the friendly fuchsia and fern, they found gaps to connect with passers-by! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The hills in the background are the Blue Mountains.

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)