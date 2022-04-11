Pink Autumn

Pink isn’t a colour that I associate with autumn but not long ago I posted photos of showy pink Eucalyptus flowers and now Euonymous have their wonderful pink seedpods.. with orange berries! They’re a delight and I often think of them as tiny pink pumpkins 😀
These photos were taken by Nigel when we went for a local walk yesterday evening. The Euonymous is growing wild by a farm gate outside of town, and I loved finding the friendly fuchsia and fern, they found gaps to connect with passers-by! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
The hills in the background are the Blue Mountains.
Text by Liz; photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)
Pink is cheering during any season, Liz, but you are right in stating that it’s not the colour we associate with autumn. I’m glad it proved us wrong. 🙂
Autumn! As we are drifting toward summer it’s a bit of a shock that you are approaching winter even though I understand how that works. 🙂
