Pink Autumn

Pink isn’t a colour that I associate with autumn but not long ago I posted photos of showy pink Eucalyptus flowers and now Euonymous have their wonderful pink seedpods.. with orange berries! They’re a delight and I often think of them as tiny pink pumpkins 😀

These photos were taken by Nigel when we went for a local walk yesterday evening. The Euonymous is growing wild by a farm gate outside of town, and I loved finding the friendly fuchsia and fern, they found gaps to connect with passers-by! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The hills in the background are the Blue Mountains.

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

2 thoughts on “Pink Autumn

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: