To Be or Not To Be

Both of these photos were taken in the Moa Flat area of West Otago. The lead photo is one I took of roadside native tussock grass being blown by a strong breeze, I admired how lovely the long strands appeared as they were arranged by the wind into a horizontal position. We also found an attractive-looking field of baled hay/straw in the more traditional rectangular form. Nigel’s photo was best. Both of these photos were taken 19 March 2022. New Zealand.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)