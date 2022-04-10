To Be or Not To Be

Both of these photos were taken in the Moa Flat area of West Otago. The lead photo is one I took of roadside native tussock grass being blown by a strong breeze, I admired how lovely the long strands appeared as they were arranged by the wind into a horizontal position. We also found an attractive-looking field of baled hay/straw in the more traditional rectangular form. Nigel’s photo was best. Both of these photos were taken 19 March 2022. New Zealand.

To be

or not to be

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: