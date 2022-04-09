A Bit Steep

The ‘steep gradient’ sign made us laugh as the car appears to be doing a nose-dive! Trust me, we definitely weren’t anywhere near that angle as we drove down the hill. At the bottom of my post is a map showing where we stopped (marked in red). First three pics were taken there ~first 2 by me and the next by Nigel. Nigel’s autumn tree pic was taken at the end of the public road at Hukarere Station. And Nigel’s river pic I’ve explained further down.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

An afternoon drive on Hukarere Station Road in West Otago…

We’d arrived at Hukarere by driving in from Wilden Runs Rd, the road coming in from the right in the map below. When we came to Hukarere Station Rd we turned right and stopped to take photos at the place marked in red, and then drove to the end by the Pomahaka River where Nigel got the lovely tree photo. The river photo above was taken as we headed back home, still on Hukarere Station Rd but further east (outside of the map area). Nigel gave me the map image; here’s the link for the map if you’d like to see more than we’ve shown here, at NZ Topo Map.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)