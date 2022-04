A really handy robo-letterbox, ready to go.

Where.. I don’t know! ~but never alone.

Comes with canine companion and bone.

Wherever they come to rest.. is home.

I found these in Ranfurly, Central Otago on 12 March 2022 as I walked into town. ~New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

keywords: letter box, mail box, letterbox, mailbox