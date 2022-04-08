Euonymous

Further to my earlier post Pink Fruit here’s a few other photos that we took while we were there.. it’s a pretty big shrub! Where you see the photo with Nigel standing in front of it, for your reference he’s about 6′ 3″. Moa Flat, West Otago, New Zealand. 02 April 2022.

Photos by me except the photo that I’m in – that was taken by Nigel.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

