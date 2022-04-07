Dunedin Botanic Garden has a whau tree in a sheltered spot in their Native Collection. I took these photos on 04 April. The mature leaves are soft in texture and the same size as my hand, and the tree has very spiny seed capsules. Entelea arborescens or cork tree. New Zealand.

‘Wh’ is an ‘f’ sound. Whau is said ‘faux’ i.e. rhymes with tow.

You can listen to the pronunciation at the Māori Dictionary: whau

The leaves have long stems!

Robert Vennell “The Meaning of Trees” did a fascinating post about whau

