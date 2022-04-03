Autumn Gold

The poplars at Clyde are changing colour faster than our local poplars. I took the first photo from a vantage point on the edge of town not far from the Clyde bridge, downstream of the hydro dam. Clutha River. Central Otago, New Zealand.

My second photo was taken not far from our home in West Otago. We’ve driven by this field of sunflowers several times and have only ever seen the backs of the flowers as shown in my photo.

Click on any photo to enlarge. Taken 02 April 2022.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

