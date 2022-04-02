On Our Way

This lovely autumn afternoon we took time off to drive into Central Otago. First stop was Millers Flat for tasty treats from Faigans Cafe. Saw a cute old-fashioned cottage with lizard and butterfly decorations. Then on to Roxburgh. The bridge crosses the Clutha River to the town. We stayed this side though and crossed over at the hydro dam to rejoin the highway to Central Otago. New Zealand. [To be continued]

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Millers Flat

Roxburgh

I wanted to get a shot of the golden poplar trees. The willows are slowly changing colour. The gravel path is a cycle path. The car is Nigel coming to collect me after turning around 🙂 Millers Flat is way down the road behind him.

The bridge that leads to the town of Roxburgh and spans the Clutha River.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

One thought on “On Our Way

Add yours

