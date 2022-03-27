Colonel Welch

I took this pic with my cellphone on 24 March in Dunedin Botanic Garden, not realising that a label with the plant name is visible above the water.. that’s a bonus! Nymphaea ‘Colonel A.J. Welch’ and I found a NZ website with info about it: “While not the most profuse bloomer, the Colonel is probably the most vigorous of the hardy water lilies. It is an excellent choice for use as a filtering plant in biological pools or water remediation projects.” ~The Waterlily Gardens

The flower is a pretty pale lemon-yellow colour.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
New Zealand. water lily, water lilies, waterlily, waterlilies.

  1. I looked for a first water lily yesterday, but despite the emergence of other wildflowers, there aren’t any lilies yet. The thought of a lemon-yellow one certainly appeals.

