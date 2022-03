In Dunedin Botanic Garden on 24 March I found these bold and bright yellow dahlias, one of my favourite flowers that I see bloom each year. I’ve often had problems with their reflectivity but this day was just right for photographing them! 🙂 Dunedin, New Zealand.

Taken with my cellphone, I’m slowly getting a bit of an idea on how to use it lol.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)