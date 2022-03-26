Dear Dunedin

Recent photos that I’ve taken in Dunedin, New Zealand. I love this city very much with all its lively diversity, colours, art, music, literature, cafes, gardens, natural wonders and beaches. I’ve chosen four photos from our latest visit that are a little quirky and fun! ~from 24/25 March 2022.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Cottage with a lime green door.. appears to be a student flat 🙂

Architect’s place with a lovely bright orange door.

Student flat, “Hotel California”. Next door is “Jurassic Park”.

Coffee bell! Croque-o-dile Cafe in the botanic gardens.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)