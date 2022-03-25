A Few Flowers

I shared these flower photos on Twitter yesterday ~ a few shots from Dunedin Botanic Garden’s herbaceous border that I took yesterday with my cellphone.. a diversion as I wandered back to the motel after walking with Nigel to his dental appointment. I didn’t have my camera with me so it was a chance to practice with the cell camera which I hate using! Early autumn. Dunedin, New Zealand.

The sight of these lovely white asters were what got me started..

The poppy in the next photo is nice in large view, for the lovely detail and colour.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

  1. Marvelous images Liz! I have never seen a poppy in that color before, lovely details!
    I took some picture of the first poppies I ever seen here in Cyprus but haven’t had time to look at them yet. Now I got inspiration to see how these pictures turned out, thanks to you. 😀

    1. I’m so glad you like the poppy Mike! It has big floppy petals easily damaged by wind and rain so it’s difficult to find good subjects to photograph, especially for distant visitors like ourselves who are occasional visitors. We were surprised to find nice flowers and buds on this plant when it’s now early autumn, very happy to see it still in flower 🙂

