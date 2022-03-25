A Few Flowers

I shared these flower photos on Twitter yesterday ~ a few shots from Dunedin Botanic Garden’s herbaceous border that I took yesterday with my cellphone.. a diversion as I wandered back to the motel after walking with Nigel to his dental appointment. I didn’t have my camera with me so it was a chance to practice with the cell camera which I hate using! Early autumn. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The sight of these lovely white asters were what got me started..

The poppy in the next photo is nice in large view, for the lovely detail and colour.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)