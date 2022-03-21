Seen In Dunedin

A few shots from a recent visit to Dunedin. A pretty little building facing the street and two photos from a carpark I explored – the same one where I found the intriguing No Exit sign. New Zealand, 15 March.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

It was the sign for the Abundant Life Centre that made me walk down the carpark entry and take a look around, it made me curious! I didn’t visit their web page but it appears to be a pentecostal church.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)