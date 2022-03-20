Apples and Pears

Early autumn in Central Otago; we drove to Roxburgh yesterday, finding a beautiful apple orchard at Ettrick and a pear orchard at Millers Flat. New Zealand. 19 March.
Text and photos by Liz except for photo 4 by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)
New Zealand
