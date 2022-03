Plants outside St Matthew’s Church, Dunedin. 15 March. New Zealand.

1. Yew tree ~red berry

2. Native Veronica (Hebe) ~blue-mauve

3. Native Brachyglottis ~yellow

4. Native Astelia berries ~orange

5. Native lancewood and astelia outside the tower

6. Surprise! ~a pair of lancewoods behind a pair of large yews

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)