St Matthew’s | Details

While Nigel went to the barber I wandered around in Stafford Street taking photos, these are detail pics I took at St Matthew’s church.. beautiful building from the 1870s. Dunedin, New Zealand. 15 March.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: