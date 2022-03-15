NO EXIT Dunedin, New Zealand. 15 March 2022 ~by Liz Cowburn Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “NO EXIT” Add yours Looks like someone tried to exit through the wall, after all 😁 Interesting picture!! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email. Δ
Looks like someone tried to exit through the wall, after all 😁 Interesting picture!!
