Floral Language

A little book from a little library. Yesterday in Ranfurly, Central Otago I looked into a Lilliput Library and found this dear little book by the late Olive Dunn from Invercargill. “Delights of Floral Language”. I was so happy! I have a few of her books but didn’t even know about this little cutie! New Zealand.

Olive Dunn has an interesting life story.. she died in 2014 aged 97
~article link Pioneering designer florist Olive Dunn dies

About “Maniototo”: this website offers a pretty nice take on this very special region of Otago.

If you enjoy little libraries like this please take a look at Tanja Britton’s blogpost from 10 March about little libraries (the post includes photos).

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

