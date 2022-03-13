A little book from a little library. Yesterday in Ranfurly, Central Otago I looked into a Lilliput Library and found this dear little book by the late Olive Dunn from Invercargill. “Delights of Floral Language”. I was so happy! I have a few of her books but didn’t even know about this little cutie! New Zealand.

Olive Dunn has an interesting life story.. she died in 2014 aged 97

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)