Flower Friends

This morning we visited Dunedin Botanic Garden and savoured our early autumn view of late summer flowers. The day was bright-overcast and we enjoyed all the beautiful colours. Some plants have got so tall! The ‘scale bar’ is almost 6’3. New Zealand.

~ click on either photo to enlarge ~

My husband Nigel and herbaceous border. The tall plant behind is Cardoon.

The colourful box parterres still look wonderful.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)