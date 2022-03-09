Flower Friends

This morning we visited Dunedin Botanic Garden and savoured our early autumn view of late summer flowers. The day was bright-overcast and we enjoyed all the beautiful colours. Some plants have got so tall! The ‘scale bar’ is almost 6’3. New Zealand.

My husband Nigel and herbaceous border. The tall plant behind is Cardoon.

The colourful box parterres still look wonderful.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

