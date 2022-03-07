Old flower farm field in Tapanui; the new owner is now reviving the flower farm and my first photo shows newly planted lilies blooming for the first time. The other photos are remnant irises from way back when the old farm was in production. Photos taken by Nigel. West Otago, New Zealand. Iris pics taken in Dec ’21. Lilies in Feb ’22.

The newly planted lilies in bloom.

Irises in the field.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021/2022)