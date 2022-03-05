What a great name! These two pics were taken at Queens Park in Invercargill in the modern rose garden and my title for this post is the real name of the rose. Southland, New Zealand; 25 February. ~The New Zealand Rose Society has a page about it at their website: December – Bright as a Button and it’s worth a look if you’re interested in the history of this type of rose and its origin.
It’s Sunday tomorrow in New Zealand and I’m including links to some spiritual writing I’ve enjoyed in the last day or two that’ve helped sustain me:
Poem: Set an intention ~by Madeline Bialecki
Poem: Held Together And Re-Membered ~by Malcolm Guite
–for this I recommend to listen to the sound file of the poet reading the words
Discussion: What The Heart Wants ~by Bishop Jake Owensby
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)
My birthday is in December and this flower is beautiful!
Love the birthday connection! 🙂
🥰
Thanks for the share, Liz.
Very apt
Yes! And so cheerful 🙂
Indeed
Beauteousness!
Love your word “Beauteousness!” thanks Cindy 🙂
~”a word at the right time—how good it is!” Prov 15:23(pt) [new english translation]
