“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”

We’re suffering a pile-on of problems at the moment – in New Zealand and in the world. The old ways of thinking aren’t going to cut it anymore!

I’ve read/heard several Americans recently, talking about the pandemic ‘waning’ in their country but Omicron has reached us much later so it’s racing through NZ right now. And you’ve probably heard about the awful situation we had in Wellington with ‘convoy’ and other protesters camped out at Parliament for 22 days and the appalling behaviour from the day they arrived. Their numbers eventually declined to some degree, partly because Covid was rapidly spreading through the ranks, and finally the police moved in on Wednesday and cleared them out of the grounds. These ‘peaceful’ protesters employed violent rhetoric, violent actions, Trump flags, Nazi symbols, yellow stars, nooses, and a desire to conduct ‘Nuremberg trials’ on many democratically elected politicians – and anyone else who displeases them like certain prominent epidemiologists and members of the press.

The cones in the image below appeared to me to be ‘weeping’ .. entirely appropriate, I thought.

‘Crying Cones’ was taken yesterday at Lake Roxburgh Village. Central Otago, New Zealand.

For anyone who likes to see a few numbers, I copied these from an article dated 03 March courtesy of waateanews.com : [link]

Ms Ardern said 600 police officers and 50 firefighters were involved in yesterday’s action, and 40 were injured.

There were 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 reported today and 503 cases in hospital.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 30 to 40 of the hospital cases are Delta, with the rest Omicron.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)