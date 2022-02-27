For my blog today –Sunday now in NZ– I’m sharing a tweet from Rev. Frank Ritchie (New Zealand). I found these words and photo to be a comfort:

“A Byzantine icon. The original was painted in 1132 I believe. I purchased this many years ago. It is Our Lady of Kyiv. My two main prayer ropes are from Ukraine. I, like most of us, am helpless in the face of the horror caused by war. These items draw me to the silence of lament.”

Words/photo shared with permission. ~from twitter a/c: @frankritchie

~link to original tweet

Text/photo via Rev. Frank Ritchie, posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)